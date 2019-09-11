Never forget: Annual 9/11 memorial climb goes on at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Despite ongoing disaster cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the Buxton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual 9/11 memorial climb at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse will go on as planned.

“Although we know many of you have been either directly affected by Hurricane Dorian or are directly involved in the ongoing recovery efforts we plan to push forward with the 9/11 stair climb,” Deputy Chief Jeffrey Del Monte said in a Facebook post. “We also know that many of you may not be able to make it, and we completely understand.

“In the spirit of our pledge to ‘Never Forget.’ we will make the climb and know that you are there with us in your hearts as we are with you as you continue to clean up and move forward in the aftermath of this disaster.”

The stair climb will begin at 8:30 a.m. Afterward, firefighters plan to assemble available crews for continuing cleanup on Hatteras Island, “so please come prepared if you wish to help out!” the chief said.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people died when airliners hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

