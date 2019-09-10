Outer Banks SPCA thanks volunteers; says foster pets can return Tuesday

Thanks to volunteers and fosters, the Outer Banks SPCA has an empty shelter for the first time in 15 years.

Empty kennels at the SPCA. [Courtesy Outer Banks SPCA]

But now that the threat of Hurricane Dorian has passed, the organization is asking that foster cats be returned to the shelter anytime after 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 and dogs returned after 1 p.m.

“Last Wednesday, we evacuated the OBX SPCA with the help of MANY dedicated and compassionate volunteers and staff members,” the SPCA said in a Facebook post. “The amount of support we have received from the community and rescues all over the East Coast willing to help has been overwhelming. Thank you so so so much for your assistance and offers to house our animals!”

“Thank you for offering a dry and loving home to these furbabies during the storm,” the SPCA wrote.

For those who still want to help, the SPCA is need of medium and large dog crates and small and medium cat carriers, since so many pets were transferred it’s caused a shortage.

Anyone who can help, call the SPCA at 252-475-5620.

“Again, THANK YOU to each and every human who helped make this evacuation a success!! (OBX SPCA staff, we see you!)” the agency wrote.

A dog going to a foster home prior to Hurricane Dorian. [Courtesy Outer Banks SPCA] Dogs going to foster homes and rescues before Hurricane Dorian. [Courtesy Outer Banks SPCA]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.