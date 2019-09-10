Ocracoke Observer: Post-Dorian Ocracoke needs teams of electricians

Thanks to Tideland Electric Member Cooperative, the lights went back on last night and right now, Ocracoke Island is looking for electrician teams of 5-to-10 people to restore essential needs in businesses and homes, the emergency commodities manager said Tuesday.

If you are able to be part of a group of four or more, please let them know by emailing ocracokedisasterrelief@gmail.com. They will need 24 to 36 hours or more to book passage and authorize your group.

