Non-resident property owners allowed entry to Ocracoke, with proper documents

Starting immediately Hyde County will begin allowing non-resident property owners back to Ocracoke, in addition to permanent residents.

Hyde County Hurricane Dorian Press Release #12:

You must either have an Ocracoke re-entry pass (Red, Yellow, Green or White), Hatteras priority boarding pass sticker, or proof of residency with you to board the ferry.

Emergency personnel that have red re-entry passes and deliveries deemed critical to recovery and preauthorized by incident command staff will have boarding priority over residents and property owners. Please be aware that you are not guaranteed a spot on the ferry. It will be a first come first served boarding, after the priority vehicles are loaded. If space is not available and you are willing to walk on, that option will be available to you as well. If you are not one of the above pass holders or a delivery preauthorized by command staff, do not attempt to gain entry to the island.

Be aware that we have limited resources on the island and your home may not be habitable. Power has been restored to the island. However, close to 400 houses had their electrical meters pulled by inspectors due to damage. These houses will not have power restored until an electrician and inspector have signed off on the repair work. We do not have any shelters on the island for displaced residents to use. There is also no fueling station currently operational. Make sure you bring anything you may need while you are on the island working on repairs.

The NCDOT Ferry Division has also added an additional route to Ocracoke via the Hatteras ferry terminal that will come directly to Silver Lake. There are some restrictions on that route due to the type of ferry being used and the ramps available. The ferry division is advising that vehicles with low clearance may not be able to board this route. This is currently the least used route to the island. If this is an option for you, we recommend using it.

The current ferry schedule is as follows, please also check the latest schedule posted by the Ferry Division:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

In addition, the Ferry Division’s Pamlico Sound routes will be on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All fuel deliveries to Ocracoke should be scheduled to use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure.

