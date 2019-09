On Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lowe’s Store in Kill Devil Hills will host a relief event and hand out free buckets of disaster-relief supplies.

The buckets, filled by the Lowe’s “Bucket Brigade,” include gloves, trash bags, bleach and other items for clean-up. Publix will be providing free meals while supplies last.

The Lowe’s store is at 1500 North Croatan Highway.

