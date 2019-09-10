Access to southern Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras village will remain restricted

Visitors will be able to access more of Hatteras Island starting on Wednesday, but the southern sections of the island below Cape Hatteras Secondary School will remain restricted to just residents, property owners and authorized personnel due to continued recovery efforts.

Dare County Control Group Bulletin #15, Tuesday 5:15 p.m.:

Unrestricted access to the village of Avon and northern areas of Buxton will begin at noon, Wednesday, September 11. Priority Three will remain in place for areas south of Buxton Back Road and NC 12 (NC SR 1232 at Cape Hatteras Secondary School), including the villages of Frisco and Hatteras. Visitors will not be allowed past the checkpoint at Cape Hatteras Secondary School.

The Dare County Control Group met Tuesday afternoon to consider reentry guidelines for Frisco and Hatteras Village and have determined these areas are not ready to receive visitors. The Control Group will meet again on Wednesday afternoon to assess conditions. The next update will be provided on Wednesday by 6 p.m.

Storm Debris

Details have not been finalized for debris pickup, please continue piling storm related debris into 4 SEPARATE PILES onto the right-of-way at least 30 feet from fire hydrants. Visit www.darenc.com/hurricanedorian for information on how to separate debris and updates as details are finalized.

National Park Service, Outer Banks Group

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site – Open, but all trails will remain closed until further notice.

Wright Brothers National Memorial – Open

Cape Hatteras National Seashore – All NPS visitor services and facilities remain closed on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. Areas north of Oregon Inlet reopened at noon on September 10. Beach access ramp updates posted at https://go.nps.gov/beachaccess.

Dare County services available for Hurricane Dorian recovery

Hurricane Recovery Stations

The Avon, Frisco, and Hatteras Fire Departments are the designated Hurricane Recovery Stations; Avon and Frisco are manned by Social Services Division staff and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members. Residents and property owners on Hatteras Island can receive cleaning supplies, information regarding clean up crews, or place a request for assistance with cleaning up their home or property. Individuals who cannot get to one of the recovery stations and needs assistance can call 252.475.4196.

Individuals in other parts of Dare County who need assistance because of damage from Dorian may contact Dare County Department Health & Human Services’ Social Services Division at 252.475.5500 and ask to speak to a social worker in the Emergency Services Unit.

Mobile Food Kitchens

The Salvation Army continues to operate two feeding sites, at the Frisco Fire Department and at the Old PNC Bank in Buxton (Fessenden Center Annex). Meal times are 8:00 a.m. for breakfast, 12:00 p.m. for lunch, and 6:00 p.m. for dinner. The Baptist Men are operating a feeding site at the Hatteras Ferry Terminal. Meal times are 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for lunch and 4:30p.m. to 6:00 p.m for dinner.

Tetanus Vaccines

Tetanus vaccinations will be available on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Frisco Fire Department and from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Avon Fire Department. Tetanus vaccinations will be available at the Fessenden Center in Buxton on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Individuals in other parts of Dare County can call Dare County Department of Health & Human Services at 252.475.5003 to make an appointment.

Unemployment Benefits

Individuals who wish to inquire and/or file for unemployment benefits are to contact the Division of Employment Security at 888.737.0259,selection option #2 or visit des.nc.gov.

Food and Nutrition Services Benefits

Food and Nutrition Services Benefits for September 2019 were issued on Saturday, September 7, 2019 for all recipients. Food and Nutrition Services recipients who suffered a food loss during Hurricane Dorian have until September 30, 2019 to request replacement benefits. Recipients need to contact Social Services Division at 252.475.5500 and ask to speak to a worker in the Food and Nutrition Services Unit. At this time, we have no information about Disaster Food Stamps.

Mosquito Spraying

Dare County will resume mosquito spraying this evening and continue as long as the weather permits. Residents are asked to stay clear of the mosquito spraying operations. Dare County Mosquito Control cannot spray individual properties or driveways.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.