173 years ago, another hurricane carved out Oregon Inlet

Hurricane Dorian’s landfall on Cape Hatteras came 173 years, minus one day, after another historic Outer Banks storm that carved open Oregon Inlet.

On Sept. 7, 1846, a violent hurricane raged along the coast of North Carolina, opening two new channels, one between Bodie and Pea islands and one between Hatteras and Ocracoke islands: the Oregon and Hatteras inlets.

Oregon Inlet was initially thought to be temporary — soon to close over like so many other inlets slashed out by Outer Banks storms. Instead it continued to expand, becoming a vital artery for trade and transportation.

The inlet is said to be named for a trade ship making a return voyage from Edenton to Bermuda which got caught in storm. “The Oregon” was the first vessel to make passage through the new inlet after being tossed about on rough seas at the height of the storm in the days before.

In 1963, the Bonner Bridge was built, linking Hatteras Island to the rest of the Outer Banks. Prior to that you had to take a ferry to get there. Last year, the new Marc Basnight Bridge opened spanning the inlet. Dismantling of the old Bonner Bridge continues.

The new bridge dwarfs the original Bonner Bridge as it crosses Oregon Inlet. [Kari Pugh photo]

Damaging storms are a way of life on the Outer Banks, though prior to Dorian it had been 16 years, with Hurricane Isabel, since a hurricane made landfall here. In recent history:

1985 – Gloria

Sept 16 – Oct 2

Max Wind Speed: 144 mph

Landfall: Hatteras – 9/26/85

Category 2 at Landfall with a 6 – 8 ft Storm Surge and 104 mph winds

1985 – Kate

Nov 15 – Nov 23

Max Wind Speed: 123 mph

Landfall in Florida

Affected NC 11/22/85

Tropical Storm when arrived in NC with 52 mph winds

1991 – Bob

Aug 16 – Aug 29

Max Wind Speed: 115 mph

Never made landfall in NC Reached Category 3 off of NC Coast

Hit North Carolina 8/19/91

1993 – Emily

Aug 22 –Sept 6

Max Wind Speed: 115 mph

Never made landfall in NC

Reached Category 3 off of coast

Affected NC 8/31/93

Evacuation – all of Dare County

Estimated $12 million in damages

1996 – Bertha

July 5 – July 17

Max Wind Speed: 115 mph

Landfall: Topsail Beach 7/13/96

Category 2 at landfall with 104 mph winds and a 5 ft Storm surge

Evacuation – all of Dare County

1996 – Fran

Aug 23 – Sept 10

Max wind Speed: 121 mph

Landfall: Cape Fear

Category 3 at landfall with 115 mph winds and an 8-12 ft storm surge

No evacuations in Dare County

1998 – Bonnie

Aug 19 – Aug 31

Max Wind Speed: 115 mph

Landfall: Cape Fear

Category 3 at landfall 6-8 ft storm surge

Evacuation – all of Dare County

1998 – Earl

Aug 31 – Sept 8

Max Wind Speed: 98 mph

Tropical Storm when reached NC

1999 – Dennis

Aug 24 – Sept 8

Max Wind Speed: 104 mph

Landfall: Dare County 9/14/99

Tropical Storm at landfall 69 mph winds

Evacuation – all of Dare County

Estimated $10 million in damages

1999 – Floyd

Sept 7 – Sept 19

Max Wind Speed: 155 mph

Landfall: Topsail Island 9/16/99

Category 2 at landfall with 109 mph winds

Evacuation – all of Dare County

2003 – Isabel

Sept 7 – Sept 29

Max Wind Speed: 160 mph

Landfall: Drum Inlet 9/18/03

Category 2 at landfall with 104 mph winds and 6 – 10 ft storm surge

Created breech in island between Frisco and Hatteras Village

Evacuation – all of Dare County

Estimated $167 million in damages

2004 – Alex

Aug 3

Category 2 at the time of landfall

Caused sound side flooding

Most damage in the form of flooding damage to cars and homes

Estimated $2.4 million in damages

2005 – Ophelia

Sept 13 – Sept 16

Max Wind Speed: 85 mph

Passed NC Coast as a Tropical Storm

Evacuation – Hatteras Island only

Estimated $19,500 in damages

2010 – Earl

Aug 25- Sept 5

Max Wind Speed: 145 mph

Passed 100 miles off of the NC Coast

Evacuation – all of Hatteras Island and Ocean front of all towns

Estimated $500,000 in damages

2011 – Irene

Aug 20 – Aug 28

Max Wind Speed: 120 mph

Landfall just south of the Outer Banks

Evacuation all of Dare County

Significant flooding

Estimated Damages: $53,975,960

2012 – Sandy

Oct 25 – Oct 31

Max Wind Speed: 70 mph

Significant road damage to NC 12 in Kitty Hawk and Rodanthe

7-8 inches of rainfall

Emergency ferry activation due to NC 12 road damage

Estimated Damages: $13+ million

2014 – Arthur

July 3 – July 4

Max Wind Speed: 101 mph

Category 2 at landfall

Earliest hurricane on record

Landfall between Cape Lookout and Beaufort

Mandatory evacuation issued for Hatteras Island

2016 – Hermine

August 28 – Sept 3

Max Wind Speed: 73 mph

Category 1 with tropical sustained winds

Extensive flooding in villages on Hatteras Island

Storm surge of 4 feet about normal tide

Estimated storm damages: $5.4 million

2016 – Matthew

October 7 – October 9

Max Wind Speed: 94 mph

Category 1 with landfall in South Carolina

Highest Dare County wind reported at 94 mph

NWS reported rainfall 12+ inches in Kill Devil Hills

Estimated statewide damages: $1.5 billion

2017 – Maria

Sept 25 – Sept 27

Max Wind Speed: 75 mph

Category 1

State of Emergency Declared

Mandatory evacuation of visitors on Hatteras Island

No estimate of damages available

2018 – Florence

Sept. 12 -15

Max wind speed: 140 mph

Landfall at Wrightsville Beach

Mandatory evacuation for Outer Banks

Extensive flooding from Cape Lookout south

2018 – Matthew

Sept 28 – Oct 9

Max wind speed: 165 mph

Landfall at McClellanville, South Carolina

Extensive soundside flooding on the Outer Banks

(Hurricane information provided by Dare County)

