Video: Morning deluge causes flooding in north Outer Banks towns worse than Dorian

A series of thunderstorms dropped several inches of rain Monday morning on the northern Outer Banks, causing flooding that some residents say was worse than what they experienced during Hurricane Dorian.

Video from Baum Bay Harbor in Kill Devil Hills, courtesy Jared Smith:

“Driveway way dry this morning,” said Josh Johnson, a Kill Devil Hills resident that lives on Sioux Street. “But the town put a drainage at the dead end off the street years ago that assists us in absolutely no way.”

“And they repaved the road which raised it causing more of a funnel affect than before,” Johnson said.

Clark Street and Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills [Mary Ahearn photo]

“We are on West Avalon Drive. We flooded during Dorian, but it was dry this morning before all the rain,”

said Andrea Wiggins of Kill Devil Hills. “We now have a lake under our house and water in our downstairs storage area.”

Andrea Wiggins photo

“Wish people driving on the road would slow down,” Wiggins added. “Water is being pushed back into our downstairs area!”

Colington Road near TJs. [Dallas Bossola]

National Weather Service radar estimates say from 3 to 5 inches fell this morning. Data from personal weather stations on the Outer Banks has been slow to update due to a Charter Spectrum internet outage.

