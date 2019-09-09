Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo open to all Tuesday 12 p.m.; Avon, parts of Buxton on Wednesday

While the northern Hatteras Island villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo will open to everyone at noon on Tuesday, access to Avon and parts of Buxton north of Cape Hatteras Secondary School will open to visitors on Wednesday.

Bulletin #14 from the Dare County Control Group, Monday 6:15 p.m.:

Unrestricted access to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo on Hatteras Island will begin at noon, Tuesday, September 10. Sand and water remain on many Hatteras Island roadways. Drive slowly and proceed with caution.

Unrestricted access to the village of Avon and northern areas of Buxton will begin at noon, Wednesday, September 11. Priority Three will remain in place for areas south of Buxton Back Road and N.C. 12 at Cape Hatteras Secondary School, including the villages of Frisco and Hatteras. Visitors will not be allowed past the checkpoint at Cape Hatteras Secondary School.

Visitors are asked to check with their rental company or accommodations provider to confirm reservations before traveling to the area.

The Dare County Control Group will continue meeting to determine reentry guidelines for the villages of Frisco and Hatteras. Updates will be distributed via the County’s emergency alert system. Sign up to receive alerts via text, voice and email at www.darenc.com/alerts or visit darenc.com/reentry for additional reentry details.

There is unrestricted access to areas north of Oregon Inlet. This includes Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Roanoke Island, Colington Island, Martin’s Point, and the Dare mainland. Visitors are asked to check with their accommodations provider before traveling to the area to ensure the availability of their rental property.

Trash Collection and Storm Debris

Dare County trash collection resumed Monday, September 9. Not all areas are accessible for trash trucks, but every effort is being made to pick up trash.

Details have not been finalized for debris pickup, please continue piling storm related debris into 4 SEPARATE PILES onto the right-of-way at least 30 feet from fire hydrants. Visit www.darenc.com/hurricanedorian for information on how to separate debris and updates as details are finalized.

Additional Tetanus Vaccine Clinics on Hatteras Island Thursday & Friday

Tetanus vaccinations will be available on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Frisco Fire Department and from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Avon Fire Department. Tetanus vaccinations will be available at the Fessenden Center in Buxton on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For more information, please call Dare County Department of Health & Human Services at 252.475.5003.

Dare County Schools

Due to flooding concerns resulting from today’s storms, All other Dare County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, September 10. Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will be closed for all students and staff on Tuesday, September 10 due to major damage. Should road conditions worsen overnight and the need to close schools arises, a decision will be made by 7:30 am on Tuesday.

National Park Service, Outer Banks Group

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site will re-open to visitors at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10. All park areas will re-open except trails. Due to continued work on fallen tree and debris removal all trails will remain closed until further notice.

Wright Brothers National Memorial will re-open to visitors at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10. All park areas will be open to visitors, including Wright Brothers airstrip for visiting aircraft.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Visitor facilities and services north of Oregon Inlet will reopen on Tuesday, September 10 at 12:00 p.m. as follows:

Bodie Island Visitor Center will be open, which includes the Off Road Vehicle permit office Bodie Island Lighthouse will be closed for climbing Oregon Inlet Campground will be open for camping Off Road Vehicle Ramps 2 & 4 will be open

Visitor facilities and areas south of Oregon Inlet will remain closed to the general public except for those persons allowed access under the Dare County reentry permit process Priority #3.

Disaster Relief Information

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is coordinating all monetary donations, which are the greatest help to those in need. All donations are tax-deductible and 100% of all donations will be used to directly assist individuals and families in need. Donations can be made online at www.obcf.org/disaster or www.obxdisaster.org.

Courts in Second Judicial District delay court appearances, jury duty for all Ocracoke residents

Wayland J. Sermons, Jr., Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, and Regina R. Parker, Chief District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District have issued an Administrative Order delaying any required court appearances for residents of Ocracoke Island within the district.

The Second District includes Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin and Beaufort counties. The Order also defers Ocracoke residents summoned to the September 16, 2019 jury session in Hyde County to a later date.

This order does not apply to courts in other judicial districts.

