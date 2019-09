Multiple sites on Hatters Island are offering supplies for residents in need, while Ocracoke Island continues to collect and distribute donations to residents.

Hatteras Island opened to non-resident property owners and employees of non-critical businesses on Sunday, and the Tri-villages will open to visitors on Tuesday, while Ocracoke Island permanent residents are being allowed to return today.

