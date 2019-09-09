More runs added to Hatteras-Silver Lake ferry route starting Tuesday

The N.C. Department of Transportation Ferry Division is adding more runs to the special ferry route between Hatteras village and Silver Lake in Ocracoke village to aid recovery efforts and the return of residents.

The route bypasses the closed section of N.C. 12 on northern Ocracoke Island and takes two hours and 30 minutes for a one-way trip.

Access to Ocracoke-bound ferries will be open only to permanent residents and personnel authorized by Hyde County Emergency Management. Re-entry restrictions for visitors remain in effect.

The schedule beginning Sept. 10 will be as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 6, 7:30, 9, and 10:30 a.m., 12, 1:30, 3, and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 9 and 10:30 a.m., 12, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m.

Only vehicles with high ground clearances will be allowed on the Hatteras-Silver Lake route, due to the vessels and height of the loading ramps being used.

In addition, the Ferry Division’s Pamlico Sound routes will continue to operate on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke residents that wish to leave the island will be allowed on any ferry departing for Hatteras, Swan Quarter or Cedar Island. All fuel deliveries to Ocracoke should use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure.

