Swimming prohibited Sunday at all Outer Banks beaches

Visitors are allowed to return to much of the Outer Banks today, but authorities are warning everyone to stay out of the ocean.

Red flags are flying and swimming is prohibited due to rough surf and Hurricane Dorian debris in the water.

The Avalon and Nags Head piers over the Atlantic Ocean lost sections during the storm, and those pilings continue to wash up on the beach.

“… They are very large and heavy, and the injury potential from them is high,” Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Related stories:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.