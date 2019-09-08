Northern Dare County reopens; Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo at noon on Tuesday

Areas in Dare County north of Oregon Inlet are open again to everyone, while Corolla and Carova will welcome back visitors Monday morning and parts of northern Hatteras Island will not have open access until midday Tuesday.

Dare County Control Group Bulletin #13, issued Sunday at 6:20 p.m.:

As of Sunday evening, September 8, Priority Three reentry remains in effect for areas south of Oregon Inlet (Hatteras Island). Priority Three includes non-resident property owners and employees of non-critical businesses with proper passes and identification. Visitors are not allowed at this time.

The County’s online reentry permitting system and detailed information about the staged reentry process is available at www.darenc.com/reentry. Sand and water remain on many Hatteras Island roadways. Drive slowly and proceed with caution.

Unrestricted access to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo on Hatteras Island will begin at noon, Tuesday, September 10. Visitors are asked to check with their rental company or accommodations provider to confirm reservations before traveling to the area.

The Dare County Control Group will meet Monday evening to determine any changes to reentry guidelines for southern Hatteras Island, including the villages of Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras.

Residents, businesses and property owners are in the initial stages of recovery as they work to assess damage, make needed repairs to their homes and businesses to support the return of visitors.

Updates will be distributed via the County’s emergency alert system. Sign up to receive alerts via text, voice and email at www.darenc.com/alerts or visit darenc.com for updated information.

The next update will be provided no later than 8 p.m. on Monday, September 9.

There is unrestricted access to areas north of Oregon Inlet. This includes Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo, Roanoke Island, Colington Island, Martin’s Point, and the Dare mainland. Visitors are asked to check with their accommodations provider before traveling to the area to ensure the availability of their rental property.

Tetanus Vaccine Clinics offered on Hatteras Island Monday

Tetanus vaccinations will be available on Monday, September 9 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Hatteras Village Fire Department and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Frisco Campus. For more information, please call Dare County Department of Health & Human Services on Monday at 252.475.5003.

Hatteras Island Mobile Food Kitchens

The Salvation Army will provide three meals a day beginning Sunday, September 8 at two locations on Hatteras Island, the Old PNC Bank in Buxton and Frisco Fire Department. Meal times are 8:00 a.m. for breakfast, 12:00 p.m. for lunch, and 6:00 p.m. for dinner.

Disaster Assistance

Please contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 252.475.4196 if you or someone you know needs assistance. In areas of the County most impacted by the storm, relief workers will be in the field knocking on doors.

Disaster Relief Information

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is coordinating all monetary donations, which are the greatest help to those in need. All donations are tax-deductible and 100% of all donations will be used to directly assist individuals and families in need. Donations can be made online at www.obcf.org/disaster or www.obxdisaster.org.

Dare County & Town Offices

Dare County Offices will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9.

Town Offices will operate under normal business hours on Monday, September 9.

The Dare County Clerk of Superior Courts Office will be operating on a normal work schedule effective Monday September 9. All Court scheduled will operate on a normal schedule.

Dare County Parks and Recreation

All programs at the Fessenden Center in Buxton are canceled through Friday, September 13. Parks & Recreation on the Northern Beaches and Roanoke Island/Mainland will be open until 5:00 p.m. Monday but all programs scheduled for Monday are canceled. The Dare County Center and Baum Center will operate on a regular schedule.

Elections

The election for the 3rd Congressional District will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 10. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trash Collection and Storm Debris

Dare County trash collection will resume on the regular schedule beginning Monday, September 9. Not all areas are accessible for trash trucks, but every effort will be made to pick up trash.

Details have not been finalized for debris pickup but as the recovery process begins, please begin piling storm related debris into 4 SEPARATE PILES onto the right-of-way at least 30 feet from fire hydrants. Visit www.darenc.com/hurricanedorian for information on how to separate debris and updates as details are finalized.

National Park Service, Outer Banks Group

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial remain closed to all public use. All trails are closed. Do not use any park trails until they can be cleared of all downed trees. Additional resources from the National Park Service begin to arrive today to aid in damage assessments and mitigating immediate risks to life safety.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.