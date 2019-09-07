Video: Broken power poles, rocks, other debris scattered along U.S. 64 causeway

Nearly two dozen power poles along the U.S. 64 causeway between Nags Head and Manteo were broken by the hurricane-force winds from Dorian, and even more damage to the grid took place on Roanoke Island.

[embedded content]

Much of the damage came around midday on Friday, when wind gusts in excess of 80 mph were recorded at various locations on the northern beaches.

More than 18,000 Dominion Power customers in Dare County were without power as of 6 p.m.

