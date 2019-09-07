Sections of N.C. 12 in Ocracoke buckled; Gov. Cooper to survey Outer Banks damage

Major sections of N.C. 12 in Ocracoke buckled under Hurricane Dorian on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation posted a a photo of destroyed pavement Friday evening, saying two 500-foot sections of N.C. 12 in Ocracoke were in that condition.

NCDOT photo of damage to N.C. 12 in Ocracoke following Hurricane Dorian.

“Obviously, these will take some serious repair work,” NCDOT said.

Hatteras Island fared better.

“While there is a lot of sand and standing water in some places, as well as a few dune breaches, initial assessments reveal no apparent damage to the roadway,” the agency said. “For now, travel on NC-12 on Hatteras Island is hazardous, but our crews will be out first thing tomorrow morning working hard on it.”

Gov. Roy Cooper will survey storm damage on the Outer Banks Saturday.

As of 9:40 p.m., more than 19,000 customers across the Outer Banks were without power, including more than 14,000 in Dare County, 10,000 in Currituck County, nearly all of Hatteras Island and all of Ocracoke Island.

