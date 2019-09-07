Reentry begins at noon for northern Outer Banks residents; access to Hatteras Island remains closed

The Dare County Control Group met this morning (Saturday) to receive updated information regarding initial assessments including road conditions and power restoration efforts. The following reentry guidelines have been established based on current conditions:

Access to Hatteras Island remains closed until further notice. This includes all areas south of Oregon Inlet including the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras Village. NCDOT continues efforts to clear the roads of sand and water, and make repairs as necessary. A checkpoint has been established to restrict entry to Hatteras Island.

For areas north of Oregon Inlet, priority two reentry begins Saturday, September 7 at 12 noon. Priority Two includes permanent residents and essential personnel for critical businesses. Permanent residents must present a valid NC driver’s license or government-issued ID with a local address in an area of the County north of Oregon Inlet. Essential personnel of critical businesses must present a priority two reentry permit with a matching government-issued id.

Please proceed with caution due to standing water, tree limbs, and debris that are still on some roadways. Many traffic lights are still not operating. Watch for hazards, including loose or dangling power lines and report them to local law enforcement or power companies. Please respect crews along roadways that are working diligently to restore power and clear roadways.

Restrictions on ocean swimming remain in place due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the beaches. Everyone must stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

For detailed information about the staged reentry process and to apply for permits, visit www.darenc.com/reentry.

The Dare County Control Group will continue to meet to assess conditions and implement reentry for additional priorities as conditions improve and power is restored. Updates will be distributed via the county’s emergency alert system. Sign up to receive alerts via text, voice and email at www.darenc.com/alerts or visit darenc.com for updated information.

Dare County

Disaster Assistance – Dare County wants to help those in need. Please contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 252.475.4196 if you or someone you know needs assistance. In areas of the county most impacted by the storm, relief workers will be in the field knocking on doors, but please reach out and let us know if you need assistance.

Disaster Relief Information – The Outer Banks Community Foundation is coordinating all monetary donations, which are the greatest help to those in need. All donations are tax-deductible and 100% of all donations will be used to directly assist individuals and families in need. Donations can be made online at www.obcf.org/disaster or www.obxdisaster.org.

Dare County Public Works – Details have not been finalized for debris pickup but as the recovery process begins, please begin piling storm related debris into 4 SEPARATE PILES onto the right-of-way:

Vegetative Debris (limbs, leaves, branches, sea grass, etc.) DO NOT BAG!

Construction and Demolition Materials (building materials, concrete, shingles, etc.)

Metal (appliances)

Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics (oil, bleach toilet cleaner, televisions, computers, etc)

All commercial haulers must use the Transfer Stations to dispose of all debris, including storm related, and pay applicable tipping fees.

Damage Assessments – Damage assessment teams are working throughout the county and initial damage estimates will be available once information is collected and collected.

National Park Service, Outer Banks Group

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and the Wright Brothers National Memorial remain closed to all public use. All trails are closed. Do not use any park trails until they can be cleared of all downed trees. Additional resources from the National Park Service begin to arrive today to aid in damage assessments and mitigating immediate risks to life safety.

Town of Duck

A town-wide damage assessment has not yet been completed but, in general, the damage seems to be minor. Structural damage appears to be limited to minor siding, roof, and fence damage. Town of Duck teams will be out Saturday completing a full damage assessment. The storm caused localized power outages. Check with Dominion power for updates on power restoration. There is some standing water on NC 12 and it is passable. Side roads also have areas of standing water and vegetative debris, so please drive slowly and with caution. Overall, beach erosion is minor with some escarpments north of the pier. Little to no soundside impacts have been identified at this time. On the Duck Trail and in the Duck Town Park please be alert for downed limbs and other debris. Crews will begin cleanup of these areas over the weekend.

Town of Southern Southern Shores

Town streets have been cleared for access. Over the next few days, town staff will be assessing the amount of debris generated by the storm and will provide debris removal information as soon as possible. Town Staff will also be assessing damage to homes and other structures.

Town of Kill Devil Hills

Traffic signals remain inoperable in parts of Kill Devil Hills. Please drive slowly and obey the traffic cones.

Town of Nags Head

Traffic signals remain inoperable in parts of Nags Head. Please drive slowly and obey the traffic cones. Please place brush out by the road in front of your home and the Town will collect it in 3-5 days. Please do not place any other trash in your brush pile.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.