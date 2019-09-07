Outer Banks hurricane relief: How you can help

Disaster recovery efforts are underway after Hurricane Dorian made landfall Friday over Cape Hatteras, causing catastrophic flooding to Ocracoke Island and major damage across the Outer Banks.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is now collecting disaster relief donations for both Dare County and Ocracoke. It is the only local government-approved disaster relief effort at this time.

Every penny donated will directly assist individuals and families in need on the Outer Banks. The community foundation helps with all disaster efforts, from immediate relief to long-term recovery, and even reconstruction and rebuilding.

In Dare County, the Department of Health and Human Services will be sending relief workers to knock on doors to check on residents, but if you know someone in need of assistance, call the department at 252-475-4196 if you or someone you know needs assistance.

“The Disaster Relief Fund is ready and waiting so that we can respond immediately to emergency situations,” the community foundation said.

In recent years, the community foundation has given more than $336,700 in Disaster Relief Fund grants to help local families get back on their feet in their greatest time of need.

Donations to the Disaster Relief Fund have been used for emergency food, shelter, water, sanitation, supplies, and health care following Hurricanes Matthew, Irene, Sandy, Arthur, Hermine, and Michael.

If you wish to donate to the Disaster Relief Fund, please call us at 252-261-8839, or click here to donate securely online. Your donation is 100% tax-deductible.

If you or a family member has been affected by Hurricane Dorian, please call Interfaith Community Outreach at 252-480-0070 to get the help you need. Here are some other local resources for disaster victims:

NC 2-1-1 Information and Referral Line – 211 or 888-892-1162

American Red Cross (Elizabeth City) – 252-335-2185

Beach Food Pantry – 252-475-5975

Dare County Department of Social Services – 252-475-5500

Hatteras Island CERT – 252-995-2034

Hatteras Island Food Pantry (Buxton) – 252-475-0147

Lifeline Outreach and Food Pantry (Salvo) – 252-489-0306

Interfaith Community Outreach – 252-480-0070

Roanoke Island Food Pantry – 252-473-2089

Salvation Army (Elizabeth City) – 252-338-4120

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.