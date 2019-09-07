Dare County schools closed Monday; Cape Hatteras Secondary School sustained severe damage

Dare County public schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 9, as officials access damage and wait for power to be restored.

Cape Hatteras Secondary School suffered significant damage as a large part of the roof flew off during the storm.

County school superintendent John Farrelly said about one-third of the school was damaged.

“We are working on a comprehensive recovery effort to be in a position to open CHSS as soon as possible,” he said in a statement. “Many of our other schools have sustained more minor damage (Ex. lost roof shingles) that need repair but they will not prevent us from opening back up, once power is restored.”

Some of the area remains without power, preventing school officials from making sure schools are functional and operational.

Central office staff will report on an optional basis, while essential maintenance, facility and transportation staff will report.

