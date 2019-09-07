Audio: Crews streaming in to Outer Banks, NENC to get lights back on

Contractors from around the country are streaming into the Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina to assist in restoring electrical service following Hurricane Dorian

Dominion Power spokesperson Le-Ha Anderson joined Jody and Sam by phone this morning to provide an update on the ongoing restoration effort:

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/906dominion2019.mp3

Local power companies are stressing the importance of everyone staying away from any downed power lines and treat them like they are still energized.

Beach 104’s Mike “Moose” Smith recorded video of a downed power line on fire in Colington Harbour on Friday evening:

Power companies say to keep a 30-foot safety zone around any downed line.

If you have not yet reported your outage call it in to your power company:

Dominion: 866-DOM-HELP [866-366-4357]

Tideland EMC: 800-882-1001

Cape Hatteras Electric Co-op: 866-511-9862

Albemarle EMC: 800-637-1079

If you have lost power, turn on your front porch light switch. That way crews will know the power is back on at your house, or if there is another problem specific to your home.

Crews are out trying to make repairs to the main feed on the Nags Head Causeway, where 17 poles were snapped and four others damaged. Missie Smith video:

