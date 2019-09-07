Access to Corolla starting at noon limited to critical needs and business passholders

Currituck County is implementing a phased reentry to their portion of the Outer Banks, but access is limited to only those with critical needs or business passes due to power and water issues and residents are not being allowed to return.

According to a statement from the county, access will be allowed only to those with a Priority 1 Critical Needs Pass or a Priority 2 Business Pass issued by Currituck County Emergency Management starting Saturday at 12 p.m.

Access into Corolla and Carova will not be granted at this time to visitors, residents, or property owners, due to the continued widespread power outages and utility infrastructure concerns in these areas.

This phased re-entry will allow businesses in Corolla, including vacation rental agencies, time to assess structures and begin necessary repairs, the county said.

Dare County will begin a Priority Two Reentry for areas North of Oregon Inlet, permanent residents and critical businesses, at noon on Saturday. This includes access across the Wright Memorial Bridge from U.S. 158.

Updates will be provided as new information is available. Citizens may check for updates on the following county sources:

County website: https://co.currituck.nc.us/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CurrituckGovernment/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CurrituckGov

Citizens should not call 9-1-1 for updates. 9-1-1 is for emergency only. Citizens may call the Emergency Operations Center at 252-232-2115 for updates.

