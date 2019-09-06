OBX Truck tells Myrtle Beach Jeep: Hold my beer!

Kill Devil Hills Police, Fire and Ocean Rescue responded to a call for a vehicle being swept into the ocean and the driver trapped in the vehicle, who now faces a charge of allegedly driving while impaired.

According to a KDHPD news release, a call was placed to 911 at approximately 2:30 p.m. concerning a white pickup truck that had gone in the ocean at Arch Street in Kill Devil Hills.

The passenger was able to get out, however the driver was still in the vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and were able to get the driver out of the pickup.

The driver was identified as Troy J. Topash, 41, of Kill Devil Hills. Upon further investigation, he was determined to be impaired and was arrested.

Photo courtesy Kill Devil Hills Police

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue was able to secure the pickup with a tow strap to prevent it from washing further out. Seto’s Towing was eventually able to extract the truck from the ocean.

At the time of the incident, Kill Devil Hills was still under curfew and feeling the effect of Hurricane Dorian, with high winds, driving rain and dangerous ocean conditions.

There is no beach driving allowed in Kill Devil Hills at this time of year.

In the statement, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said they would like to thank the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and KDH Ocean Rescue for assisting at the scene. The department would also like to thank the Dare County telecommunicators who helped coordinate the response and rescue efforts.

