Hurricane Dorian washes away half of Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills

Hurricane Dorian’s winds and surf took out at least half of Kill Devil Hills’ popular Avalon Pier.

The 60-year-old, 700-foot pier over the Atlantic Ocean was a staple among locals and visitors. A crowd gathered Friday afternoon as Dare County’s curfew lifted, taking photos and video as the ocean continued battering the wooden structure.

Officials told OBXToday.com that Nags Head Fishing Pier was also severely damaged in the storm, possibly by debris from Avalon Pier. Avalon Pier was similarly damaged during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy but was rebuilt.

Wind damage around the northern Outer Banks was extensive following Dorian’s 8:35 a.m. landfall on Cape Hatteras, which brought historic flooding to Ocracoke Island and left sections of Hatteras Island and Manteo under water.

A quick survey following the storm’s landfall showed roof and siding damage around the northern Outer Banks, as well as some flooding along U.S. 158 in Kitty Hawk.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.