Hurricane Dorian makes landfall over Cape Hatteras

Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras this morning as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph.

Landfall was at 8:35 a.m., with a minimum central pressure of 956 mb. Conditions on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands are critical this morning with fast-rising flood waters. As the storm swings around, soundside flooding across the Outer Banks is expected.

Power outages across the Outer Banks were also rising this morning, with Hatteras, Ocracoke and all of the Carova in Currituck County without electricity.

