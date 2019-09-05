Video: Outer Banks facing “life-threatening” threats from Dorian

Dare County is warning residents who have not evacuated of the increased threat of storm surge flooding starting Thursday night, while ferry service to and from Ocracoke has been shut down until after Hurricane Dorian.

NCDOT Ferry Division

Due to impending weather conditions related to Hurricane Dorian, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division has ended evacuations for Ocracoke Island.

Ferry Division spokesperson Tim Hass said over the course of the evacuation on Tuesday and Wednesday, the North Carolina Ferry System evacuated 1,441 people and 756 vehicles from Ocracoke on the Hatteras, Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes. Ferries and ferry employees will now be staged in safe harbor areas to await the resumption of service once the storm passes.

Ferry Division managers will monitor weather conditions and resume service as soon as it is safe to do so. Hyde County Emergency Managers will then determine when to lift the evacuation orders for Ocracoke residents and visitors.

Dare County

Dare County remains under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. Thursday through 8:00 p.m. Friday. The current forecast brings storm force winds to the area beginning late Thursday. Residents and visitors who have not evacuated are strongly advised to make final preparations and leave before conditions deteriorate.

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to bring life-threatening impacts including flooding, heavy rain and strong winds. Storm surge from ocean and soundside flooding is currently estimated at three to six feet above the ground, not including wave action.

To view storm surge estimates for your particular area, visit the National Hurricane Center’s storm inundation map http://bit.ly/StormSurgeOBX. Rainfall totals are estimated at eight to ten inches with up to 15 inches in some areas. In addition, winds are expected to reach hurricane force at the height of the storm.

As stressed earlier, roads are expected to become impassable as the storm moves through late Thursday into Friday. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island is especially vulnerable to flooding and will likely become compromised and impassable as conditions worsen.

The implementation of curfews and any additional prohibitions and restrictions will be announced Thursday following updates from the National Weather Service.

North Carolina Emergency Management has opened shelters in other areas of the state, including pet-friendly locations. For updated shelter information, visit https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-shelters. There are no emergency shelters in Dare County.

The ban on ocean swimming will remain in place until the storm has passed. Stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

All Dare County and town offices will be closed Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6. There will be no trash collection in any areas of the county on Thursday and Friday. Secure garbage and recycling cans at your home and business in addition to all other outdoor equipment, furniture, gas tanks and grills.

Monitor updated local weather forecasts from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/mhx.

The next update from Dare County Emergency Management will be issued when necessary to provide critical, storm-related information. Visit www.darenc.com/hurricanedorian for updated information from Dare County, the towns of Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo, and the National Park Service, Outer Banks Group.

Currituck County

Currituck County government offices will be open Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and will be closed Friday.

Currituck County essential personnel will work in the county’s Emergency Operations Center beginning on Thursday, Sept. 5. All emergency services, including the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, and fire stations, have increased staffing ahead of Dorian’s arrival. Additional assets, including high-water vehicles, have been stationed at locations throughout the county.

The Board of Elections will close at 12 pm on Thursday, Sept. 5 and remain closed on Friday, Sept. 6. There will be no makeup days scheduled for early voting, therefore the early voting period will end at 12 pm on Thursday, Sept. 5.

All recycling centers will close at 12 pm on Thursday, Sept. 5 and be closed on Friday, Sept. 6. Recycling Centers will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 7 on a normal schedule, weather and site conditions permitting.

All branches of the Currituck Public Library will close at 12 pm on Thursday, Sept. 5 and remain closed on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7. The library will reopen on Monday, Sept. 9 on a regular schedule, weather and site conditions permitting. The Transfer Station will close at 2:00 pm on Thursday, Sept. 5 and will be closed on Friday, Sept. 6.

Hyde County

Hyde County is currently under a hurricane and storm surge warning. A mandatory evacuation of all Hyde County residents is active as of Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 5:00 am. A curfew will go into effect for Ocracoke Island from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am starting tonight, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, until lifted. A ban on alcohol sales started on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm for Ocracoke and will begin on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm for the mainland.

Hurricane Dorian is a strong category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of the 5:00 pm update. Hyde County is currently expecting sustained winds of 80-90mph with gusts over 100mph. Rainfall totals are predicted to be between 8-10 inches with localized areas of up to 15 inches. Storm surge levels could range between 3-6 feet. Tropical conditions are forecasted to begin Thursday night and continue into Friday.

The general population shelter for evacuees from Hyde County is located at Northampton County Cultural and Wellness Center, 9536 NC Hwy 305, Jackson, NC 27845. The shelter is open and accepting evacuees as of noon on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Pets are allowed at this shelter. Please bring vaccination records, food, and a kennel if you are traveling with your pets. Anyone with special medical needs that need to evacuate should contact the EOC at 252-926-3715 for guidance. If you do not comply with the evacuation order, please be aware that emergency services may not be available to you after tropical storm force winds begin.

Hyde Transit will be assisting those who need aid with evacuation transportation. For details of the transit schedule see Hyde County Press Release #5 or visit our Hurricane and Flood webpage at www.hydecountync.gov. If you have questions about transportation assistance, please call Hyde Transit at 252-926-1637. For the last transportation assistance departure, please call Hyde Transit by noon on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The Hyde County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is now activated and will remain operational throughout the duration of this storm. If you have any concerns or need assistance call the EOC at 252-926-3715. If you have an emergency call 911. Continue monitoring our social media outlets and website www.hydecountync.gov for updates.

Perquimans County

A voluntary evacuation for low lying areas and manufactured homes is ordered for Perquimans residents starting noon Thursday.

County officials will implement a curfew for Perquimans County, including Hertford and Winfall, will be in effect on Friday from midnight to 6 a.m.

A General Population Shelter will open on Thursday, September 5, at 5pm at Perquimans County High School, located at 305 South Edenton Road Street. No pets will be allowed at this shelter.

“Please finalize your preparations now as the storm could speed up or slow down, changing the exact timing for Perquimans,” said Jonathan A. Nixon, Emergency Services Director.

