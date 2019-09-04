Curfews likely as evacuation of the Outer Banks ahead of Dorian continues

Now that mandatory evacuations are underway for visitors and residents from the Outer Banks, Dare County leaders say they are considering instituting a curfew prior to the arrival of Dorian on Thursday.

Dare County

Dare County is now under a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning. Hurricane Dorian is a dangerous and serious threat for all of Dare County. The mandatory evacuation order remains in effect for all visitors and residents.

Emergency Management strongly urges everyone to heed the warning and evacuate today. Those who do not evacuate should be prepared to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours. Emergency personnel will not be able to respond to calls for help during the flooding and high winds that are expected during this storm.

The risk of life-threatening storm surge, ocean overwash, soundside flooding, heavy rainfall and high winds will make roadways impassable, possibly for days or longer. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island is especially vulnerable to flooding and will likely become compromised and impassable as conditions deteriorate.

The Dare County Control Group met this morning and determined that curfews will be needed to ensure public safety. Exact timing for implementation of curfews and any additional prohibitions and restrictions will be made after considering updates from the National Weather Service later today and Thursday.

North Carolina Emergency Management has opened shelters in other areas of the state, including locations that are pet-friendly. For updated shelter information, visit https://www.ncdps.gov/storm-shelters. There are no emergency shelters in Dare County.

The ban on ocean swimming will remain in place until the storm has passed. Stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

Dare County offices close at 12:00 p.m. today. Garbage collection is cancelled until further notice.

All Criminal, Civil and Magistrates Court scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday have been cancelled. New court dates will be scheduled and notifications sent out on or after Monday, September 9. To view your new court date and sign up for alerts you can check the web at https://www.nccourts.gov/court-dates after Monday September 9.

The Dare County Libraries in Hatteras, Manteo and Kill Devil Hills will close at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice. Please note that no overdue fines will be charged on any materials for days the libraries are closed. If we have requested materials waiting for customer pick up, we will continue to hold them for the first three business days after we reopen.

Please do not use the book drops outside the Dare County Libraries, or at Southern Shores Town Hall, Nags Head Town Hall, Fessenden Center in Buxton or Rodanthe. During a storm, wind-driven rain can damage library books and other materials placed inside a book drop.

Town of Manteo

Manteo Town Hall will be closing at noon on Wednesday, September 4th, in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. Rest assured that Town staff will be working diligently behind the scenes to prepare for this storm event and to provide essential services.

The regular meeting of the Town of Manteo Board of Commissioners scheduled for September 4 has been postponed until further notice due to Hurricane Dorian. A new date for the meeting will be published on the Town website and social media after the emergency weather situation has passed.

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian and closure of the waste transfer station, the Town of Manteo is canceling sanitation service on Thursday, September 5. The Town expects to resume sanitation service on Monday, September 9, unless storm impacts are significant.

The Farmers Market in downtown Manteo has been canceled on Saturday, September 7 due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Dorian. The Farmers Market is expected to return on September 14.

Town of Nags Head

Nags Head offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, September 5 and 6. Essential services such as police and fire protection will continue to be provided until conditions put the safety of first responders at risk.

Trash and recycling carts on Nags Head’s blue sanitation route will be emptied today, Wednesday, September 4 instead of on Friday, September 6. Please do not set your trash or recycling carts out to be emptied anytime after the Wednesday collection as they could float or blow into the street or highway.

The Town asks that homeowners and business owners takes steps to secure all outdoor equipment and/or furniture, including gas tanks and propane grills.

Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills offices will close at 5:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 4. Offices will remain closed through Friday, September 6.

Upon completion of today’s adjusted refuse collection, of the East-side of US 158, all refuse collections will be suspended. Please do not roll out any refuse containers after today’s collection. Secure all refuse containers on your property. Be sure to tie down or bring inside any unsecured lawn items.

The Recycle Center and Dry Trash Drop will close at 4:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 4 and will remain closed through Friday, September 6.

Please heed the warnings from local officials and take precautions to ensure your safety and the protection of your property.

Town of Kitty Hawk

The Town of Kitty Hawk is still under a State of Emergency and continues to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. All visitors and residents are encouraged to heed the mandatory evacuation orders in place. Please be reminded that Emergency Personnel will not be able to respond when conditions worsen. Currently there are no entry/exit restrictions in or out of the Town.

There will be no trash collection until further notice. Roll in your trash cans and make sure they are secured along with other loose items. Please do not leave your trash can in the right-of-way.

Town offices are closed until further notice. Town parks and Kitty Hawk Bath House will close this afternoon.

The Kitty Hawk Town Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, September 9 has been rescheduled for Monday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m.

The Town encourages you to take every measure to ensure the safety of your property, loved ones and pets.

Town of Southern Shores

The Town of Southern Shores is open for business as usual today until 5:00 p.m., September 4. Town Hall will be closed beginning Thursday, September 5.

There will be no trash collection on Friday, September 6.Residents and businesses are encouraged to secure their cans and dumpsters.

Town of Duck

The Town of Duck declared a state of emergency on September 3.

Please secure all outdoor items including trash and recycling cans, grills, lawn ornaments, and outdoor furniture.

There will be NO trash collection on Friday, September 6. Collection is expected to resume Monday, September 9.

Visitors should take all belongings with them as there is no way to know when reentry will occur.

The Town office will close today, September 4 at 12:00 p.m. The office will be closed Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6. Agenda items planned for the September 4 Town Council meeting will be moved to the scheduled October 2 meeting.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

All visitor centers, facilities and off-road vehicle ramps and routes remain closed until further notice. Visitor services and facilities will reopen post-storm after assessments are completed.

Additional Information

For updated information from Dare County Emergency Management, the towns and the National Park Service, visit www.darenc.com/hurricanedorian.

Monitor updated local weather forecasts from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/mhx.

The next update from Dare County Emergency Management will be issued on Wednesday, September 4 no later than 6:00 p.m.

Hyde County

Anyone with special medical needs that need to evacuate should contact the Emergency Operations Center at 252-926-3715 for guidance.

Hyde Transit will be assisting those who need aid with evacuation transportation. Please arrive at the designated stop at least 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time. The transportation schedule is as follows:

Evacuation Route 1 – Thursday, September 5

10:00 am – Departs Davis Ventures

10:30 am – Departs Mattamuskeet High School

11:00 am – Departs O.A. Peay School

11:30 am – Departs Scranton Post Office

12:00 pm – Departs Mount Olive Church

Evacuation Route 2 – Thursday, September 5

2:00 pm – Departs Davis Ventures

2:30 pm – Departs Mattamuskeet High School

3:00 pm – Departs O.A. Peay School

3:30 pm – Departs Scranton Post Office

4:00 pm – Departs Mount Olive Church

If you have questions about transportation assistance, please call Hyde Transit at 252-926-1637. For the last transportation assistance departure, please call Hyde Transit by noon on Thursday, September 5.

The Hyde County Emergency Operations Center is now activated and will remain operational throughout the duration of this storm. If you have any concerns or need assistance call the EOC at 252-926-3715. If you have an emergency call 911.

Currituck County

Currituck County has issued an evacuation order for the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova to begin at 8:00 a.m. today, Sept. 4, 2019. The timing of the evacuation is to allow citizens to safely leave the region before the arrival of tropical storm force winds. Motorists must travel down NC 12 to exit the Currituck Outer Banks.

Citizens should remember that Currituck does not have any pre-storm shelters. Anyone needing evacuation assistance should call the Dept. of Social Services at 252-232-3083.

Additional reminders for Sept. 4

1. All county offices are open on a normal schedule.

2. Criminal Court in Currituck County is cancelled.

3. Trash collection in Corolla will be done as scheduled.

4. Recycling Centers are open on a normal schedule.

