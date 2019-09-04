Community spirit: Sights from the Outer Banks ahead of Dorian

A day ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s predicted approach on the Outer Banks, those who didn’t evacuate made a day of helping each other — and trying to ward off the storm with humor.

In Elizabeth City, David Parks of Parks Land Development offered up about 500 sandbags to anyone who needs them, free of charge.

Sandbags are available at Parks Land Development in Elizabeth City, and they’ll even fill and deliver for a small fee. [Photo courtesy David Parks]

“If you need them filled and delivered these guys will hook you up for a small fee. Stay safe everyone!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

In Manteo, a group of 16 volunteers helped Downtown Books stack stock off the ground to avoid any flood waters.

Helping hands at Downtown Books in Manteo. [Photo courtesy Town of Manteo]

“Community spirit is alive and well in Manteo!” the town wrote in a Facebook post. “This is an awesome town!”

Downtown Books also had a few words for the hurricane, expected to impact the Outer Banks starting Thursday. See below:

A warning to Dorian. [Photo courtesy Downtown Books]

At the Outer Banks SPCA, Ashley Newton posted a video on Facebook of empty cages at the shelter on Roanoke Island. Volunteers and fosters helped get the animals out of the facility, which floods during heavy rain.

At Rodanthe Pier, the crew spent some time shoring up, then decided to see if fish were biting.

Shoring up before the storm. [Photo courtesy Rodanthe Pier]

“Spanish mackerel and bluefish were thick for about an hour or so right at high tide. Ended up with 9 lbs of fillets.”

Catching some fish after shoring up the pier. [Photo courtesy Rodanthe Pier]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.