Evacuation buses available; Dare County access remains open tomorrow

Dare County is providing transportation Wednesday, pets included, for residents who need to evacuate but have no transportation.

In addition, access into and out of Dare County will remain unrestricted through Wednesday to allow time for businesses and residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. The mandatory evacuation order for residents is in effect Wednesday beginning at 6 a.m.

The evacuation order for visitors went into effect at noon today. Any visitor who have not yet left are asked to do so by sundown.

A hurricane watch is in effect for most of the Outer Banks, from Ocracoke to Duck, as Dorian makes its anticipated move toward the northwest.

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead office says eastern North Carolina will begin to feel the impact of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday, but high winds and rain could begin as early as Wednesday evening.

Buses for residents without transportation will leave from the following locations at the following times to a shelter in Rocky Mount:

Hatteras Island

Bus will be at Cape Hatteras Elementary School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 12:30 p.m.

Transportation to Cape Hatteras Elementary School is available from Dare County Transportation System until 9:30 a.m.

Roanoke Island & Northern Beaches

A bus will be at the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau located at One Visitors Center Circle in Manteo off Highway 64 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2 p.m.

Transportation to the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is available from Dare County Transportation System until 12 p.m.

Contact the Dare County Transportation System at 252.475.5640 to arrange transportation to departure points. Staff is available on Tuesday until 9:00 p.m. and will be available beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4.

Individuals evacuating on the buses need to bring clothing and medications for seven days.

Shelters are available for dogs and cats. Owners can transport these pets on the buses. Pets are required to be in kennels. Owners need to bring their pet’s vaccination records with them.

Ocean swimming banned

Restrictions are now in place for ocean swimming due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the beaches. Everyone must stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers.

Dare County

Dare County offices will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3.

Commercial trash collection will be on the regular schedule for Wednesday, September 4.

There will be no collection after Wednesday until the storm has passed.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to secure their cans and dumpsters.

Town of Manteo

The regular meeting of the Town of Manteo Board of Commissioners scheduled for September 4 has been postponed until further notice due to Hurricane Dorian. A new date for the meeting will be published on the Town website and social media after the emergency weather situation has passed.

Town of Nags Head

Nags Head’s Board of Commissioners meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 4 will be postponed to Monday, September 16 at 9 a.m.

Trash and recycling carts on Nags Head’s blue sanitation route will be emptied tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4 instead of on Friday, September 6. Please do not set your trash or recycling carts out to be emptied anytime after the Wednesday collection as they could float or blow into the street or highway.

The Town asks that homeowners and business owners takes steps to secure all outdoor equipment and/or furniture, including gas tanks and propane grills.

Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills is open for business as usual today, September 3. The Town Hall will open at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, September 4.

Regular refuse collections West of US 158 will continue through today, Tuesday, September 3. An adjusted refuse collection East of US 158 will be made Wednesday, September 4. Due to the impending effects of Hurricane Dorian, all refuse collections following Wednesday’s adjusted East-side collection will be postponed until the beginning of the week of Monday, September 9.

The Recycle Center and Dry Trash Drop will operate on a normal schedule, closing at 4:00 p.m., today, Tuesday, September 3. The Centers will re-open at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4.

Also in preparation of the upcoming storm, please make sure all refuse containers are secure, once the collections have been made. Be sure to tie down or bring in any unsecured lawn items.

Town of Kitty Hawk

The Town of Kitty Hawk has declared a State of Emergency and has begun to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. All visitors and residents are encouraged to heed the mandatory evacuation orders in place. Please be reminded that Emergency Personnel will not be able to respond when conditions worsen.

Commercial Trash Collection will take place as scheduled on Wednesday, September 4. There will be NO residential trash collection in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, September 5 and no further trash collection until weather permits. Please roll in your trash cans and make sure they are secured along with other loose items. Please do not leave your trash can in the right-of-way.

Town offices will be closed beginning Wednesday, September 4.

The Recycle Center is now closed and will remain closed for the remainder of the week. Windgrass Circle Park, Sandy Run Park and the Kitty Hawk Bath House will close the afternoon, Wednesday, September 4 until further notice.

The Kitty Hawk Town Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, September 9 has been rescheduled for Monday, September 16 at 6:00 pm.

The Town encourages you to take every measure to ensure the safety of your property, loved ones and pet

Town of Southern Shores

Recycling will be collected as scheduled in Southern Shores on Wednesday, September 4.

Town of Duck

All events cancelled this week.

The Town Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 4 is postponed until further notice.

No trash collection Friday, September 6. Collection is expected to resume Monday, September 9.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial suspended all visitor services beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 3. According to current forecasts, it is likely that Hurricane Dorian will impact the parks in the coming days.

Additionally:

· All visitor centers and facilities closed on September 2 and remain closed until further notice.

· All Off-Road Vehicle Ramps and Routes closed at 9 p.m. on September 2.

