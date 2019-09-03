Currituck issues order for visitors, residents to evacuate Corolla on Wednesday

Currituck County officials have ordered an evacuation of visitors and residents in the Outer Banks communities starting Wednesday morning ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Dorian later this week.

The evacuation of Corolla and Carova Beach will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. A state of emergency, which activates specific resources at the local level, will begin Tuesday at 12 noon.

“All residents and property owners in Currituck County should make preparations today for the impending arrival of Hurricane Dorian,” the county said in a statement.

Traffic is rolling off the #OBX, very similar to a Sunday. Visitor evacation begins at noon in Dare County. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/IZb8Pqi3JU — Sam Walker OBX Today🎙📻📰 (@SamWalkerOBX) September 3, 2019

The National Hurricane Center predicts that tropical storm force winds will reach Currituck in the afternoon on Thursday.

“Local rainfall could be up to 15 inches depending on the final path of the storm, with 2-to-3 feet of storm surge on the beaches,” the county added. Soundside flooding is also possible depending on the exact track of the storm.

Anyone who may need evacuation assistance or have additional questions can call Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.

Currituck County Government offices remain open on a normal schedule. The Clerk of Superior Court announced the Criminal Court scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

“Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend should check with their property manager or rental companies to see if access to the Outer Banks will be available,” the county said. “Visitors will not be allowed into the Outer Banks during the evacuation.”

Currituck County will also post regular updates at the county website https://co.currituck.nc.us/, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CurrituckGovernment/, and Twitter https://twitter.com/CurrituckGov.

