Evacuating? Take a foster from the OBX SPCA with you

The Outer Banks SPCA is asking folks evacuating the Outer Banks to consider bringing along a shelter pet to foster.

“We need to get out as many animals as we can into coster homes BEFORE WEDNESDAY morning,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “If you decide to evacuate, please take your foster baby (and your own animals!) with you. Once the storm passes and you return, you can return the fosters to the shelter.”

The SPCA’s shelter facilities on Roanoke Island flood during rain storms, meaning crews will have to move any animals there to higher ground ahead of Dorian.

“Please consider opening your home to one or more of these shelter babies at least for a few days,” the SPCA asked.

Call the shelter at 252-475-5620 if you can help.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com.