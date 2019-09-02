Cape Hatteras National Seashore suspending services on Ocracoke Island

The National Park Service Outer Banks Group is closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Dorian. As of 8 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 2, regional forecasts show that Hurricane Dorian is projected to approach and impact the Outer Banks later this week.

Staff at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are currently preparing for potential storm impacts.

A high risk of rip currents, causing life threatening conditions, will persist throughout the week all along Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

“Park users should stay out of the Atlantic ocean until Hurricane Dorian passes and the risk of rip currents and hazardous beach conditions declines,” Superintendent David Hallac said.

Ocracoke Island: Visitor services will be suspended tomorrow, September 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. on Ocracoke Island for the duration of the weather event. This includes the Ocracoke campground, visitor center, ranger programs and off-road vehicle permit sales office.

Hatteras and Bodie Islands: This afternoon, campers at Cape Point, Frisco, and Oregon Inlet will be notified of the projected path and possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian. All Seashore campgrounds are now operating on a one-day availability basis. Visitor centers and visitor services are likely to be suspended later this week.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site: The site is currently open. Visitor centers and visitor services are likely to be suspended later this week.

Wright Brothers National Memorial: The memorial is currently open. Visitor centers and visitor services are likely to be suspended later this week.

The parks’ social media sites on Facebook and Twitter will be updated with current information.

Beach Access Ramps: As a result of above average high tides and ocean forecasts, routes may be impassable. Permitted off road vehicle users should also keep a close eye out for sea turtles and stay clear of nesting areas. Daily beach access ramp status updates are posted on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore webpage at: https://go.nps.gov/beachaccess.

Rip Currents: There is currently a high risk of dangerous rip currents along Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches. A high risk of rip currents will continue throughout the storm period. For more information on rip currents safety go to http://www.ripcurrents.noaa.gov.

Weather Updates: Visitors currently in the parks, or who are planning on visiting the parks within the next week, should closely monitor NOAA weather radio and websites, local radio, and media for updates and advisories. They should also heed notices issued by Dare County Emergency Management and Hyde County Emergency Management.

