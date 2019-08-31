UPDATED: Tropical storm conditions possible Wednesday night for Outer Banks

The “cone of probability” for Hurricane Dorian has moved north again, with increasing chances of impacts from the storm in eastern North Carolina as early as Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said in its 5 p.m. update.

“If the current forecast holds, we have the potential to see direct impacts Wednesday through Friday,” the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office reported in its latest update. The forecast for the Outer Banks on Wednesday night includes possible tropical storm conditions.

Dorian on Saturday evening remained a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, seven mph shy of Category 5 status.

“There is an increasing risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina mid next week,” the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m.

While significant changes in the track are still possible, authorities are warning residents to prepare now.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday declared a state of emergency for North Carolina ahead of the storm, putting the price gouging law into effect and offering relaxed restrictions for farmers and truck drivers trying to stay ahead of the storm.

“Is your kit ready? Have you reviewed your hurricane plan?” the NWS Newport/Morehead City office said in a Facebook post. “These are things we should do EVERY hurricane season but even more so now with an increasing threat from Dorian next week. Need help? Use this link: ready.gov/kit.”

