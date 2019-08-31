Dorian now a Category 4 hurricane, N.C. price gouging law in effect ahead of storm

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian, allowing the state’s price gouging law to go into effect, as well as other support measures that may be needed.

The state of emergency declaration waives certain transportation restrictions to help farmers and support relief efforts in advance of the storm. Gov. Cooper issued the order to help farmers statewide after conferring with North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler.

“Some farmers have let us know that they are taking action now to harvest and transfer crops to protect them from potential damage and they need these restrictions lifted,” Cooper said in a news release.

North Carolina is not anticipated to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian this weekend, with the possible exception of large swells and rip current risks along the coast. But state emergency officials are watching Hurricane Dorian closely.

Hurricane Dorian became a Category 4 storm on Friday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

“Life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are likely along portions of the Florida east coast by early next week, but since Dorian is forecast to slow down and turn northward near the coast, it is too soon to determine when or where the highest surge and winds will occur,” the National Hurricane Center said.

