Time’s running out to ride the Ocracoke passenger ferry

You have until Sept. 5 to ride the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry this year.

Through last Sunday, 27,153 riders have taken the round trip between Hatteras village and Ocracoke village since service started in May. That includes 1,582 bicycles.

NCDOT hopes to hit the 30,000-passenger mark before the season wraps up next Thursday, Sept. 5th.

The Island Free Press reports its still not known if the NCDOT’s own catamaran-hull ferry that has been under construction near Swansboro for the last 2 years will be ready for 2020.

The state has the option to once again rent the M/V Martha’s Vineyard Express next year.

Click here for reservations and more information.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.