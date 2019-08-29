Hurricane Dorian’s impact on eastern N.C.? Far too soon to tell

Hurricane Dorian is now expected to take aim at Florida as a major hurricane late this weekend into early next week.

So what happens next? While there’s no shortage of “spaghetti” models, opinions, amateur prognosticators and hype online and on your TV, no one knows.

“It’s way too early to get into any speculation,” says the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. “Anything beyond about five days is a coin flip.”

What forecasters do know is that Dorian will likely approach the eastern coast of Florida as a major Category 4 storm, with life-threatening storm surge and winds.

Regardless of Dorian’s track, heavy rains are expected over Florida and the southeastern United States late this weekend into early next week.

