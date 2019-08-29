Dangerous surf, high risk of rip currents for the Outer Banks again Thursday

Yellow flags are flying on some northern Outer Banks beaches today as a high risk for powerful rip currents, dangerous shore break and longshore currents continues.

Yellow flags are flying in Kill Devil Hills and Corolla, meaning beachgoers should only swim near a lifeguard and heed the advice of local beach patrol.

Nags Head, Kitty Hawk and other northern Outer Banks towns haven’t posted their flag decisions for the day.

Beach safety information can be found at here.

