Construction set to begin on Bodie Island accessible hunt blind, viewing platform

A project to construct a new Architectural Barrier Act (ABA) accessible hunt blind and wildlife-viewing platform within an authorized Cape Hatteras National Seashore waterfowl hunting area on Bodie Island is scheduled to begin this week.

Green Dream International LLC, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, was selected as the contractor for the $167,000 project, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of this October. In the event that unforeseen delays occur, the contractor will not work on dates in which hunting is allowed within the waterfowl hunting area.

The new accessible hunt blind and wildlife-viewing platform will be located approximately two miles north of the Bodie Island Light Station.

Once the project is completed, visitors with limited mobility will be able to hunt waterfowl during authorized hunt dates, and participate in wildlife-viewing, educational, and photography opportunities the rest of the year.

Waterfowl hunting was first authorized at the Seashore on June 29, 1940. It is permitted, in accordance with federal and state regulations, on 1,500 acres of Bodie Island; 500 acres of Hatteras Island; and Ocracoke Island (except Ocracoke Village).

In March 2019, the National Park Service approved the Seashore’s plan to construct a new accessible hunt blind and wildlife-viewing platform after the preparation of an environmental assessment with public review.

