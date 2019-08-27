Coast Guard assists five people after boat collision in Pamlico Sound

Five people were pulled from the Pamlico Sound by a crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet after a boat collision Saturday night.

The collision involved a commercial shrimp boat and reportedly an abandoned vessel. The five people were administered first aid by the crew from a USCG 47-foot motor life boat and then transported to shore for evaluation by Dare County EMS.

Other details about the collision have not been released.

