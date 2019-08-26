Kill Devil Hills police search for man who exposed himself at Dollar Tree

Kill Devil Hills police are looking for a man who exposed himself to several customers at the Dollar Tree store at 2015 South Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.
The incidents happened about 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. The man, wearing a blue baseball cap, red shirts, blue shorts and red tennis shoes, was last seen driving a Toyota Tundra with a hitch-mounted cargo carrier.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dare County Crime Line at 252-449-5337 or contact the crime line through darecommunitycrimeline.org.
This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.
