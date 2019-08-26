Cape Hatteras Lighthouse beacon ‘stuck’ in fixed position

The beacon at the top of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse has stopped rotating, and has been stuck in a fixed position since Sunday night.

Michael Barber, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Parks of Eastern N.C., reported that the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) started receiving reports on Sunday night that the lighthouse had stopped rotating, and that a representative from the U.S. Coast Guard was examining the potential issue on Monday morning. And it’s not the first time.

