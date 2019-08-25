Red flags up as onshore wind brings rough surf, high risk of rip currents

Persistent onshore winds since Saturday morning have brought rough surf to the east-facing beaches, prompting all the northern beach towns to fly No Swimming flags for Sunday.

There is a high risk for powerful or numerous rip currents and dangerous shore break for Corolla, Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Bodie Island, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Buxton.

Ocean swimming is not recommended along those beaches, so stay out of the water. Only surfers attached to boards with leashes are allowed in the ocean when the red flags are up.

A moderate rip current risk is forecast for south of Cape Hatteras including Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke, where only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape a rip current should enter the water. Never swim alone, and always take flotation.

National Weather Service Forecast for Nags Head, as of Sunday 9:40 a.m.:

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

