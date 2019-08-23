Outer Banks filmmakers honored at Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project Awards

Local filmmaking team, Rayolight Productions, earned top honors at the Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project Awards Ceremony on Saturday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Stuart Parks II, the director of the short film, Cubicles & Copiers, that won the honors. “This is a great accomplishment for the team, and highlights the variety of talent that we have right here at home.”

The team won for Best Costume Design, and Audience Favorite, as well as earning top honors in the categories for Best Ensemble Acting, Production Design, Make-Up Effects and Best Score.

Doug Dino, morning show host on 99.1 The Sound and production director for JAM Media Solutions Outer Banks, won Best Original Song honors for “Take Your Chance”.

“I think that the awards are very symbolic of what our filmmaking strengths are here,” says Raymond Wallace of Rayolight Productions. “And that’s the incredible local talent and the greater community that comes together to help create something original and entertaining with very limited resources and time.”

The awards coincide with even more festival announcements for the company’s previous productions, BOY!, and Night of the Fluffet, along with the announcement of Rayolight Productions, next big Outer Banks produced and filmed.

“Right now, we’re preparing to produce and film an epic sci-fi adventure mini series titled, The Battle For Space,” Wallace said.

“We have our scripts finished, some test models and shots completed, and as of this past weekend we’ve officially launched our crowdfunding campaign that we hope will help us raise the funds needed to bring the project to fruition,” Wallace said.

“We have an exciting story that we feel can best be told right here at home,” says Producer and Creative Director Stuart Parks II.

“The only catch is that the cost to build the sets, costumes, props, and specialized camera equipment rentals is beyond our current means,” Parks said. “So we’re asking for our community’s help to raise $25,000, just half of our $50,000 production budget.”

To see their award winning short film Cubicles and Copiers, or for more information on the team’s projects and crowdfunding campaign, visit www.rayolightproductions.com or their Facebook page.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.