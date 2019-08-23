One arrested, suspect still wanted for passing counterfeit bills in Kitty Hawk

An arrest has been made in connection with the use of counterfeit $50 bills in Kitty Hawk, while authorities continue to look for the other suspect who has yet to be identified.

Police said Azzuray Teyana Lind of Norfolk was taken into custody after allegedly trying to use fake bills at the Walmart in Rocky Mount earlier this month.

Azzuray Teyana Lind

Lind and the unidentified African-American male were recorded on surveillance video at the Walmart in Kitty Hawk using the counterfeit bills on August 11. The subjects were spotted leaving in a silver or light colored four door passenger car.

Lind was charged with possessing and passing counterfeit money in Kitty Hawk.

Anyone with information about the unidentified suspect is asked to contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or send a private message via Facebook.

All information is confidential and a cash reward may be available.

