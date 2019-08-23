Man struck by lightning while swimming in the ocean off Kitty Hawk

A 23-year old man has been hospitalized after he was struck by lightning Friday afternoon while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Kitty Hawk.

The incident happened near the Kitty Hawk Road intersection around 2:50 p.m., as a thunderstorm that developed over the Albemarle Sound moved across the northern beaches.

Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue were first on scene and initiated medical assistance, according to the Kitty Hawk Police Department.

Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Dare County EMS and Kitty Hawk Police Department provided additional support.

The victim was with friends while on the beach and was transported to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment.

“Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers, during this difficult time of uncertainty,” said Police Chief Joel C. Johnson.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

