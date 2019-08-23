COA names finalists for president’s job, candidate forums next week

Three finalists have been named to become the next president of College of the Albemarle, and all three are from community colleges outside of North Carolina.

The COA Board of Trustees announced the three candidates will be in the area next week to take part in open forums held at each of the four campuses. The forms are open to faculty, administrators, staff, students and the public.

Jack Bagwell Jack Bagwell, Ph.D. is Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, South Carolina. He previously served as Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at York Technical College in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Dr. Bagwell earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in Lincoln, Nebraska; and a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Winthrop University, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Jeff Jochems Jeff Jochems, Ed.D. is President/Vice Chancellor at Ozarks Technical Community College, Richwood Valley Campus, in Nixa, Missouri. He previously served as Assistant Vice President, Administrative Services, at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri. Dr. Jochems earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership at the University of Arkansas, in Fayetteville, Arkansas; a Master of Science in Education in Higher Education — Student Personnel at the University of Kansas, in Lawrence, Kansas; a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at Washburn University, in Topeka, Kansas; and an Associate of Science in Business at Pratt Community College, in Pratt, Kansas.

Richard Pagan Richard Pagan, Ed.D. is Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, West Virginia. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Campus Director at the National Aviation Academy in Bedford, Massachusetts. Dr. Pagan earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership at West Virginia University, in Morgantown, West Virginia; a Master of Science in Aeronautical Science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in Daytona Beach, Florida; a Bachelor of Science in General Studies at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia; and an Associate of Applied Science in Avionics Technology and Occupational Instruction at the Community College of the Air Force, in Montgomery, Alabama.

At each of the forums, there will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a question and answer session. Feedback forms will be given to all who attend and the completed forms will be collected at the end of each forum and given to the Board of Trustees for review.

Open Forum Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 27 — Dr. Jeff Jochems

8 a.m., Edenton-Chowan Campus, Room 201

10:15 a.m., Dare County Campus, Room 201

12:45 p.m., Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, Barco, Room 104

2 p.m., Elizabeth City Campus, AE 208

Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Dr. Richard Pagan

8 a.m., Edenton-Chowan Campus, 201

10:15 a.m., Dare County Campus, 201

12:45 p.m., Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, Barco, 104

2 p.m., Elizabeth City Campus, AE 208

Thursday, Aug. 29 — Dr. Jack Bagwell

8 a.m. Edenton-Chowan Campus, 201

10:15 a.m. Dare County Campus, 201

12:45 p.m. Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, Barco, 104

2 p.m. Elizabeth City Campus, AE 208

