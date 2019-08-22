Video: Features of the first wheelchair-accessible beach access in Kill Devil Hills

August 22, 2019 OBX Today 0
A new wheelchair accessible ramp at the Ocean Bay Beach Access in Kill Devil Hills. [Kari Pugh photo]

The Town of Kill Devil Hills has produced a video highlighting its first wheelchair-accessible beach access, located at the end of Ocean Bay Boulevard.

The access, which was funded in part by a contribution from the North Banks Rotary Club, is named in memory of former Town Commissioner William “Bill” Pitt.

To utilize a beach wheelchair contact the Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue Division at 252-480-0080.

[embedded content]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*