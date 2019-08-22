Video: Features of the first wheelchair-accessible beach access in Kill Devil Hills

The Town of Kill Devil Hills has produced a video highlighting its first wheelchair-accessible beach access, located at the end of Ocean Bay Boulevard.
The access, which was funded in part by a contribution from the North Banks Rotary Club, is named in memory of former Town Commissioner William “Bill” Pitt.
To utilize a beach wheelchair contact the Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue Division at 252-480-0080.
[embedded content]
