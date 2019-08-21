Lightning round!

A strong thunderstorm that blew through Currituck County Tuesday evening left its mark, literally, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock.

“We at EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB would like to congratulate GOD on his almighty hole in 1 on hole #7,” the club wrote in a Facebook caption accompanying a photo of lightning scorches surrounding the seventh hole.

Photo courtesy Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill/Michael Krajnik

“Not sure what tees he played, or what the distance was, or what club he used, but what a great shot!”

Tuesday’s storms brought gusty winds, flooding rain and — as you can see — frequent lightning.

