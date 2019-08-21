Larry Warner tapped as new director of N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island

The North Carolina Aquariums Division announced on August 19 that Larry Warner will serve as director for the Roanoke Island location, where he spent six years as exhibits curator.

While at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island, Warner was instrumental in the development of the aquarium’s Soundside Pier, the hands-on Operation: Sea Turtle Rescue exhibit, the STAR Center sea turtle hospital, and the aquarium’s $6.5 million renovation which was completed in 2016.

Warner’s career in museums and aquariums spans 32 years. Most recently, he acted as the Director of Exhibits for Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium, overseeing the development of numerous conservation-based exhibits.

Warner also served on the honors and awards committee for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and was co-vice chair of evaluation for the Visitor Studies Association Zoo & Aquarium Focus Interest Group. He holds a Master of Science from Arizona State University.

“It’s truly an honor to be returning as director to a facility, a staff, and a community for which I have great respect.” Warner said. “I’m eager to strengthen and forge new community and statewide partnerships for preservation and conservation of aquatic environments, while continuing to provide an educationally enriching and quality guest experience.”

Warner succeeds Maylon White, who served as NCARI Director for nine years before accepting the position of division director for the N.C. Aquariums Division in March.

“Larry’s familiarity and previous contributions to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island , as well as the new perspectives he gained while at Mystic Aquarium, make him a great pick for director,” White said. “His experience and knowledge will help us continue our mission and advance the aquarium’s goals.”

Warner will begin his new role on September 3.

The N.C. Aquariums Division also announced that Liz Baird will serve as director for the Pine Knoll Shores location beginning September 2. Baird comes to the role from the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, where she served as chief of School and Lifelong Education.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.