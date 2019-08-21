Early voting begins for special election to replace late-Rep. Walter Jones, Jr.

Voters can begin casting ballots Wednesday in the special election that will fill the Third Congressional District seat left vacant after Rep. Walter Jones, Jr. passed away in February.

Greg Murphy (Republican), Allen Thomas (Democrat), Tim Harris (Libertarian) and Greg Holt (Constitution) will be on the ballot after earning their respective party nominations earlier this year.

The district covers 17 counties from the Virginia border to Camp Lejeune, including Dare, Currituck, Hyde, Tyrrell, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Beaufort, Pamlico, Craven, Carteret, Greene, Lenoir, Jones, Onslow and the southern half of Pitt.

The 17-day early voting period runs through Friday, Sept. 6. Any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot in person at early voting sites designated by each county.

In Dare County, early voting is available each weekday at the Board of Elections office in Manteo from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Fessenden Annex in Buxton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Currituck County only offers early voting at the Board of Elections office at the Government Center in Currituck weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also be open Saturday, August 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hyde County will have early voting at the Board of Elections office in Swan Quarter each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ocracoke voters can cast an early ballot at the Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, there will be no early voting in Dare, Currituck or Hyde on Monday, Sept. 2.

“We encourage all voters in the 3rd and 9th congressional districts to use the voting method they prefer to cast their ballot in these important elections for seats in Congress,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “With any election, your vote is your voice.”

Early voting also offers “same-day registration,” which allows individuals eligible to vote who aren’t yet registered in their county to register and vote at the same time.

Same-day registrants must complete a voter registration application and show an election official proof of their address.

To avoid longer lines, the State Board of Elections said voters should keep in mind that the busiest early-voting days typically are the first and last days.

Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration and view sample ballots using the State Board of Elections’ Voter Lookup tool.

In addition to in-person early voting, North Carolina offers absentee voting by mail to all registered voters. And, of course, voters who were registered as of the August 16 regular registration deadline may vote at their precinct on Election Day.

Same-day registration is not available on Election Day, and photo ID is not required in any election in 2019.

