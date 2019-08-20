Families of missing boaters put out plea from Florida to N.C.

The families of two firefighters missing after a fishing trip near Port Canaveral, Florida are calling on pilots and boat captains from North Carolina to Florida for help.

Justin Walker, a Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter, and Brian McCluney, a Jacksonville, Florida firefighter, didn’t return to port Friday evening, prompting a massive search now on its fourth day.

Surveillance photo from U.S. Coast Guard in search for two missing boaters in Florida, one of them a Fairfax firefighter.

The U.S. Coast Guard and dozens of partner agencies and volunteers have searched extensively by sea and air over 46,800 square miles from Florida to Charleston, South Carolina.

The only clue so far was yesterday’s discovery of a gear pack belonging to McCluney near Jacksonville.

The families of the two missing men put out a plea for pilots and boaters to join the search along the southeast coast Tuesday.

Anyone who can help is asked to coordinate with the Coast Guard at 904-714-7565.

Beachgoers on Hatteras Island and south are also asked to look out for debris that may be associated with the missing boaters. Call the Coast Guard at 252-986-2175 if you find anything.

The Jacksonville Association of Firefighters and the wives of the two missing men are raising funds to help support the search efforts.

To donate, Venmo Justin Walker’s wife at Natasha-Walker-35 or donate at the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue here.

Donations are currently funding:

Fuel (boats, planes)

Food and water for family and command center

Medical supplies for those on the search

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

AMR (American Medical Response)

Strength and Honor Motorcycle Club of Stafford, Virginia

Flight schools (multiple)

U.S. Navy

U.S. Air Force

