Small plane crash lands near Ocracoke Airport

At around noon today, a small fixed-wing, single-engine plane crash-landed approximately 30 yards from the runway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport. The pilot and one passenger walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

A small plane crash landed near Ocracoke’s airport on Monday. The pilot and passenger were not seriously injured. [NPS photo]

The aircraft departed Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield for Ocracoke Island this morning. The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted in case an investigation is necessary.

National Park Service Rangers, Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.

